You Can Now Get Nestlé Cookies Sent To Your Door From Multiple Delivery Platforms

You can get almost anything delivered to your door nowadays, thanks to Amazon, Walmart, Uber Eats, and other stores and delivery platforms. Now, through a partnership between Nestlé and Nextbite, you might be able to add fresh Nestlé Toll House cookies to the list of home-delivery possibilities (via QSR), depending on where you live.

Launched in 2021 as a pilot program in Washington, D.C., Nestlé Toll House Cookie Delivery allows you to order freshly-baked Toll House cookies to be delivered to your home, according to The Many, a California-based agency. The agency alluded to Nestlé's plans to offer the program in more cities in the future. Those plans came to fruition earlier this month.

QSR claims the delivery program is now available in six other cities, including Amherst, New York; Dallas and Sugar Land, Texas; Downers Grove, Illinois; Louisville, Kentucky; and Tampa, Florida. Cookie options include chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, pecan turtle, sugar cookies, and white chip macadamia nut.