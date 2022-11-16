You Can Now Get Nestlé Cookies Sent To Your Door From Multiple Delivery Platforms
You can get almost anything delivered to your door nowadays, thanks to Amazon, Walmart, Uber Eats, and other stores and delivery platforms. Now, through a partnership between Nestlé and Nextbite, you might be able to add fresh Nestlé Toll House cookies to the list of home-delivery possibilities (via QSR), depending on where you live.
Launched in 2021 as a pilot program in Washington, D.C., Nestlé Toll House Cookie Delivery allows you to order freshly-baked Toll House cookies to be delivered to your home, according to The Many, a California-based agency. The agency alluded to Nestlé's plans to offer the program in more cities in the future. Those plans came to fruition earlier this month.
QSR claims the delivery program is now available in six other cities, including Amherst, New York; Dallas and Sugar Land, Texas; Downers Grove, Illinois; Louisville, Kentucky; and Tampa, Florida. Cookie options include chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, pecan turtle, sugar cookies, and white chip macadamia nut.
The cookie delivery program is expected to expand
Restaurant Business reports that Nestlé wanted to "give customers the 'ultimate convenience' of on-demand, freshly baked cookies." Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite, spoke highly of the program and is confident it will be well received by customers. He added that cookies can be delivered "within minutes to customers' homes via major delivery apps," including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.
You can order an individual cookie for roughly $2.50, plus fees, or a box of six for about $12, Restaurant Business explains. And as if that weren't enough of a treat, Uber Eats shows a list of other items you can order as part of the partnership. These include Häagen-Dazs ice cream, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, Nesquik chocolate milk, and other beverage options. Items vary by delivery app.
Although the Toll House Cookie Delivery program is currently available in only seven cities, it's expected to be added to more cities in the future, according to QSR. However, if you don't live in a participating city, you may still have the option to have cookies delivered to your home from Nestlé Toll House Café if you order directly from the website. You can also do a search for "Nestle Toll House" in your delivery app for available options.