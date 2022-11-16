Canned Cranberries Is Instacart's Most Ordered Thanksgiving Side Dish

Instacart, the grocery store delivery app that gained traction in 2020 during start of the COVID-19 pandemic, took a recent poll of 2,000 Americans to gauge their plans for Thanksgiving dinner this year. The app also looked at orders from years past to looks at trends and upticks in certain items being ordered. It wanted to see when the most amount of orders come in, who's ordering what, and how people plan to cook their Thanksgiving feast. A lot of interesting outcomes came from this survey and you may be surprised by some of the findings.

In its fourth annual Turkey Day Exposé, Instacart released countless data points that provided a look at certain aspects of Thanksgiving grocery shopping. The data goes into everything from last-minute buys for people who forgot an important ingredient (with cheddar, cream cheese, and whipped cream making the top three), to a side-by-side look at each state's favorite side dish. And when it comes to those extra dishes, there's one side that rises above all others.