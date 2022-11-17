Sam's Club Just Dropped Their Hot Dog Combo To $1.38

We've all heard the old adage that you shouldn't shop for groceries when you're hungry. In one study, according to Reuters, research revealed that grocery shoppers purchased a higher ratio of high-calorie foods to low-calorie foods closer to dinnertime when compared with shoppers who were at the same store earlier in the day. At Sam's Club, one way to help prevent those shopping-while-hungry impulse buys would be to stop in the store's café for a bite to eat before hitting the aisles.

The Sam's Club food court offers a range of items, and according to the chain's website, sundaes, pizza, and a hot dog combo are all on the menu. The hot dog included in the combo is a Member's Mark beef frank, and the deal includes a 32-ounce fountain drink. Sam's Club previously priced the hot dog and drink combo at $1.50, but now — just in time for the holiday shopping season — diners can have the same combo for 12 cents less, according to an email Mashed received from Sam's Club. Sam's Club may be hoping those 12 cents could give them a competitive edge over a certain other warehouse chain.