Velveeta Encourages Cheesy Bedroom Antics With Free 'Foodie Call' Kits

Velveeta's new cheesy "foodie call" venture bypasses the getting-to-know-you phase and the date nights and goes straight into the bedroom. Who needs the decorum of oysters and wine; it is the 21st century.

The American 77 years ago would not recognize the bold, coquettish Velveeta of today: Its humble beginnings was at the hands of Swiss cheesemaker Emil Frey when he sought out an alternative to wasting the broken Swiss cheese wheels at the Monroe Cheese Company in 1918. Frey upcycled the rejects by mixing them with whey (a protein-rich cheese byproduct, per Mayo Clinic) to produce a cheesy substance with a velvety texture — and so Velveeta was born, per the Smithsonian Magazine. By 1927 Kraft acquired the business, but the next decade and a half was a lean period that included a depression and a world war. For Velveeta, the latter meant wide market adoption because it was a cheaper source of protein and cheese substitute, per Envisioning the American Dream.

Velveeta is no longer an upcycled product or a second-rate substitute. Today it consists of the choicest organic ingredients. It is pure and decadent (per Salt of the Earth), making it a pricey luxury perhaps eligible for the bedroom (lookout whipped cream, honey, and strawberries).