Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Best Handheld Food

Coming in very last was the humble sandwich, which took only 6.62% of the vote. While we get the name of this particular dish from the Earl of Sandwich which many credit to having invented the convenient meal when he was too busy at the gaming table to eat a proper meal, food between two pieces of bread has been documented in various cultures around the world. This humble meal probably gets last place because many people view it as "boring". If you're in the "sandwiches are boring" camp perhaps you'd like to try these recipes from Mashed for sandwiches you may want to make every day of the week.

The second last spot goes to wings at 7.45%. According to the National Chicken Council, this food has a history in traditional Southern cuisine but the concept of Buffalo Wings was born in the '60s at a bar in Buffalo, New York — hence they don't contain buffalo meat as someone foreign to the food might initially think! Due to their saucy requirements, they may not be favored due to the messiness associated with them.

With a bit of a jump up to 12.09%, we have the hot dog in third place. While we think of the hot dog as an American icon, it has its roots in earlier cultures but History suggests that German immigrants popularized the food in the US when selling it from pushcarts in the 1860s.