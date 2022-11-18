Gen Z Isn't Worried About Thanksgiving Traditions, According To A New Survey

We're all fully aware by now that Gen Z is a little different, and not in a bad way. Though some of the ways that they differ from previous generations may at times seem like they're carelessly casting off tradition, in reality, that controversial Thanksgiving side just doesn't taste good.

Perhaps the most concerning for older generations is how Gen Z chooses to celebrate holidays. Per Gen Z Insights, this particular demographic has turned to food delivery services and smaller, pandemic-friendly get-togethers due in part to being away at college and not wanting to potentially expose grandparents. In the eyes of older generations, this looks like they don't care as much about family as they do friends.

While it may be true that some Gen Zers value chosen family over biological family, that's definitely not the only factor at play here. In fact, one recent survey suggests Gen Z is switching up tradition for another reason entirely — money.