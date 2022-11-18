Tyson Is Recalling 93,000 Pounds Of Beef Because Of A 'Mirror-Like Material'

Since the recall was issued, FSIS hasn't received or known of any accounts of illness or injury due to the contaminated products; however, it's highly recommended that consumers who think they purchased the contaminated ground beef check their fridges and freezers and either throw the packages away or get a refund by returning the meat to where it was purchased. Anyone with questions, concerns, or comments regarding the recall can call 1-855-382-3101 and speak with the Tyson Fresh Meats Consumer Hotline.

FSIS is working with Tyson Fresh Meats to make sure its customers are aware of the recall and that the contaminated products are removed from grocery stores as soon as possible. Interestingly, the presence of extraneous materials was the second-leading cause of food recalls in 2021, causing nine recalls to be issued and an estimated 984,554 pounds of food to be recalled, according to FSIS. Import violations were also the second-leading cause for food recalls in 2021, with undeclared allergens being the first-leading cause. Here are some other foods that were recalled for scary reasons.