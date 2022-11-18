Del Taco Is Ready To Celebrate The Holidays With The Return Of Tamales

In less than a week, the home kitchen assembly lines will be in full force while the aroma of tamales wafts through the air, all in preparation for Thanksgiving dinner. And there's always the go-to tamale recipe to get the season started — even if the holiday tradition has a surprisingly dark backstory. But for everyone who doesn't have the luxury of homemade tamales, there's Del Taco. GlobeNewswire recently announced that the fast food chain has brought back its signature tamales, along with an added bonus, just in time for the holiday season.

"Del Taco fans wait all year long for our seasonal tamales, and this year the return is sweeter with more special offers like our two for $5 Tamales and double points for our Del Yeah! Rewards members," said Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer Tim Hackbardt. As the name implies, Del Yeah! Rewards is the restaurant's app that allows you to earn points that can be redeemed for free items. Here's what to know about Del Taco's holiday deals.