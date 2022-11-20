Ramy Youssef Likens New Jersey Diners To A Religious Experience

With more diners than any other state as of 2015, New Jersey has the impressive honor of being known as the diner capital of the world. That year, Bon Appétit spoke with Mark Nonestied of the Low House Museum about an exhibit the museum held in celebration of the state's 600-plus diners. Nonestied explained some factors that made New Jersey ripe for an abundance of diners were the state's roadways connecting New York and Philadelphia carrying hungry travelers as well as New Jersey's working-class residents looking for affordable dining options.

To answer any concerns over authenticity, New Jersey 101.5 put together a list of criteria for what constitutes a "real diner" including requirements like having paper placemats, laminated menus, and a counter with stools. One person who has had the opportunity to explore the New Jersey diner scene up close is Ramy Youssef. Youssef is the creator and star of Hulu's "Ramy," set in New Jersey, and in his real life, Youssef attended high school at Rutherford High and even spent some time at Rutgers (via NJ.com). In an episode of "Hot Ones," Youssef shared the importance of these iconic Jersey establishments in his own life.