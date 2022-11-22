Whole Foods Is Giving Away A Year Of Free Groceries With A Recipe Contest

Anyone wishing to enter Whole Foods' Next Hot Bar Star contest will have to record a 60-second video of themselves making their holiday side dish and show the finished product as well as the Whole Foods Market product(s) they used, according to Whole Foods. The contest can be entered via TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter, and the side dish recipe must feature at least one 365 by Whole Foods Market or Whole Foods Market branded item. When submitting an entry using any of the three social media platforms, users must have a public account, must follow Whole Foods Market on TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter, and use the hashtag #WFMHotBarStarContest and tag the corresponding Whole Foods social media account in the caption.

Dishes will be judged on various criteria, such as originality, customer appeal, quality, and how many Whole Foods products are used in the recipe, with more points awarded for more Whole Foods-branded items used. Per the Instagram post, a dish inspired by the winning side dish will be featured on Whole Foods' hot bar next holiday season. The winner will also get $10,000 in Whole Foods gift cards and a trip for two to visit the Whole Foods Market Test Kitchen in Austin, Texas, with airfare and lodging included. Three additional second-place winners will be awarded $1,000 in Whole Foods gift cards.