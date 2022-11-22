The Brewery Co-Owned By Colorado Shooting Hero Rich Fierro

Tragedy struck the Colorado Springs community on November 19 when a gunman opened fire at the LGBTQ hotspot, Club Q, per AP News. Although five people tragically died, it's almost certain that further deaths were prevented by Richard "Rich" Fierro, who instinctively worked to disarm the shooter, with aid from a couple of other clubgoers. An army veteran, Fierro served one tour of duty in Afghanistan and three tours in Iraq.

Fierro came to the club to enjoy a drag show as part of a birthday celebration, along with his daughter, her boyfriend, and other revelers. Tragically, his daughter's boyfriend lost his life. Fierro credited his military training for the way he faced the threat. "It's the reflex. Go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one get hurt," he told AP News, adding, "I tried to bring everybody back."

During his military service, Fierro was honored with two Bronze Stars for combat heroism, says CNN. This is the fourth highest award a service member can receive, says Medals of America, and is given for "an action that shows bravery and courage." He is racking up other accolades, thanks to his response in Club Q, including a phone call from President Biden and a $5,000 reward from the League of United Latin American Citizens. Now, as Fierro's name has hit the mainstream media, he and his family business, a local brewery, are piquing the interest of people who appreciate his selfless actions.