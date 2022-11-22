'Burger' Tops List Of Most Mispronounced American Foods

Most people have been to restaurants and found something on the menu that they don't know how to pronounce, or more embarrassingly, they think they know how to pronounce it only to discover they've been saying it wrong this whole time. Language is a tricky thing, especially when it's not your native tongue. Also accents vary from region to region. An Australian can be asked to repeat a word like "winter" several times before an American understands them despite it being the same language because the pronunciation is so different.

So, while you may be confused by why the Italian dish "bruschetta" is pronounced /broos-keh-t-tah/ and not /broo-sheh-ta/, so to are non-native English speakers with words like "burger." According to Word Tips, the famous American sandwich is one of the most mispronounced American foods of all time with over 886,000 listens on how to pronounce it correctly. The reason why may come as a surprise to many why anyone would have trouble saying "bur-ger?"