Instagram Is In Awe Of Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Pies

The final countdown to the Thanksgiving feast has officially begun, and hosts and home chefs alike have kicked their cooking game into high gear. In true Thanksgiving Day fashion, kitchens are buzzing with activity. One set of hands is working on the pumpkin pie, while the other is prepping the sweet potato casserole recipe.

But if you've had a busy holiday season and have only just started your Thanksgiving shopping, don't fret. There's still plenty of time to get it all done. In the wise words of Alex Guarnaschelli, "Set the table down to the napkins, salt shakers, and trivets, vacuum the living room rug, straighten the pictures on the walls and get your whole joint ready. Then, and only then, begin cooking" (via People). Oh, and don't forget to take a few deep breaths every now and again.

One person who, unsurprisingly, is ahead of the hosting game as per usual? Martha Stewart. The domestic goddess just posted a photo of her jaw-dropping Thanksgiving pie array, and it's truly a sight to be seen.