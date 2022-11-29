How You Can Score Free McDonald's For Life This Holiday Season

Mcdonald's is giving customers a chance to win free food for life with a McGold Card, according to USA Today. The public first learned about the McGold card — a popular McDonald's wives' tale — when Rob Lowe put his on display during a 2015 segment of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," per Business Insider. But he wasn't the first cardholder, and he didn't win his privileges in a public giveaway.

McGold cardholders belong to a pretty exclusive group of individuals. For example, Warren Buffet and Andrew Hammond are also part of the McGold Card holders club. Additionally, United States Senator Mitt Romney once claimed that his dad, who went to the fast food chain every day, was in possession of a "little pink card" that guaranteed him free Mickey Ds for life.

The last time anyone received a gold card that gave them anything close to the McDonald's privileges that Mitt Romney's dad had was in 2018. This year's giveaway will create four new, possibly non-billionaire cardholders because the winner is invited to choose three friends who will receive the same prize.