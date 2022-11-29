KFC Funnel Cake Fries Are Making Their Way To More Locations

When the YouTube channel Tasted covered the previous version of KFC's funnel cake fries in 2014, the reviews weren't exactly stellar. A taster called Philliam complained that the fries were so chewy that it required noticeable effort to eat them but overall thought they were "alright." Philliam's brother, "G," noticed sugar, cinnamon, grease, and some inconsistency in how cooked the fries were. "They're certainly fries, and they got a little funnel in them," he remarked. The item didn't stick around.

KFC's new funnel cake fries will begin popping up at more locations beginning November 29 for an unspecified time while supplies last, according to QSR. Topped with powdered sugar, they are described as having a fluffy interior and crispy exterior that resemble the classic funnel cakes associated with state fairs. The funnel cake fries were first tested in the fall of 2022 in Kansas City KFC locations that franchisee KBP Brands owns, and now the testing area will gain 77 more spots.

The new funnel fries will only be available in-store at participating locations in Eastern Kansas, the greater Kansas City area, Northwest Arkansas, Northeast Oklahoma, central and Eastern Missouri, the greater St. Louis area, and the metro area of Omaha, Nebraska. KBP Brands and KFC have seen positive feedback during the testing phase and hope to add more participating stores in the next year.