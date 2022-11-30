Arby's Just Opened Its First Location In Costa Rica
Popular fast food chain Arby's is probably most well known for its roast beef sandwiches and its slogan "We have the meats," which was introduced in 2014 as a way of reinventing itself and letting customers know that it serves more than just roast beef, per CNBC. There are currently around 3,500 Arby's locations in nine countries around the world, according to the company, and the chain shows no sign of stopping its expansion anytime soon — after all, how can it not want to spread the joy of curly fries and roast beef sammies.
Recently, Arby's opened its first location in Puerto Rico in July 2021 (via Inspire Brands).The chain also plans to expand its Beef n' Cheddar footprint to Southeast Mexico and Saudi Arabia. That would make more than 150 locations in seven countries outside of the United States. But Arby's isn't stopping its expansion there. The chain has just opened a new 386-square-foot location in Central America and it's bringing some extra special menu items along.
Arby's in Costa Rica has some exclusive menu items
Arby's has now made its debut in Costa Rica, with a new store located in Curridabat, San José near the Colegio de Arquitectos e Ingenieros (College of Architects and Engineers), per a press release. With the snip of a ribbon on November 24, the chain began serving up menu classics such as its slow-roasted roast beef. But as an added bonus, this Arby's will also have a pulled pork sandwich and a turkey BLT with triple cheese sandwich on its menu, both of which are only available at locations Mexico and Puerto Rico.
The opening of the new Arby's location was made possible by a local franchise group called ARBLAT, which owns and oversees operations of the restaurant. "As we accelerate global growth for Arby's brand, we are excited to introduce our ... sandwiches to new guests in Costa Rica," said Michael Haley, president and managing director of international for Arby's parent company Inspire Brands (via press release).
Costa Rica's first Arby's location can accommodate 98 people, has a drive-thru, and supports online ordering and mobile delivery apps. With this new location, ARBLAT has big plans to bring more Arby's locations to other parts of Costa Rica in the future.