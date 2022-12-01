Lobster Fishermen Are Fighting Back Against Whole Foods' Lobster Ban

With a strong focus on sustainability and how our food is sourced, especially seafood, there was bound to be a moment of conflict between those whose job it is to catch the food and those who protect the environment.

The Maine lobster industry has been downgraded by two seafood-monitoring groups that certify the sustainability of certain seafood products. Seafood Watch, which is operated by the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, labeled Maine lobster "red" in September. Citing the potential entanglement risk lobstermen's gear caused to the endangered North Atlantic right whale, the group recommended that consumers avoid Maine lobster (via Monterey Bay Aquarium). In November, the Marine Stewardship Council said they would suspend the sustainability certificate for the Gulf of Maine lobster industry. The group acknowledged that there's no substantial evidence that the industry has harmed right whales but revoked the certification because "the fishery is no longer in compliance with all relevant laws [and] does not meet the MSC Fisheries Standard." The fishing gear in question is fixed-gear, meaning vertical ropes are continuously in the water (via Marine Stewardship Council). The ban has affected Whole Foods and now fishermen are speaking up.