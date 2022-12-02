President Biden's First State Dinner Included Lobster, Caviar And A 'Calotte Of Beef'

Planning a state dinner is a massive task, and considers the culture and preferences of the honored guests. In 1980 the prime minister of Israel visited and the meal was designed to be both dairy-free and kosher. A rabbi was sent ahead of time to oversee the menu, WHHA says.

The 2022 state dinner didn't have those parameters, but there's always a specific gesture made to honor the cuisine of the visiting guests, while also incorporating American fare. One of those nods for the French guests was a cheese course, served before dessert. However, it didn't include traditional French cheeses, but rather artisanal cheese options made in the USA. One was the 2019 World Cheese Awards champion, a Rogue River Blue cheese, The Washington Post reports.

Prior to the cheeses, however, the dinner got off to a highbrow start thanks to a first-course serving of lobster with tarragon sauce. American osetra caviar was also served, considered to be one of the very best types of caviar available in the world, per Caviar Lover.

Red meat also made an appearance on the menu, in the form of a "calotte of beef." This particular cut of beef is said to possess the best of both the tenderloin and ribeye cuts, per Ranchly. Also known as a "coulotte," this cut is described by the Washington Post as "well-marbled," meaning that there's plenty of flavorful fat throughout. Bon appétit, mes amis!