José Andrés Gushes About His Homeland In Discovery+ First Look

When José Andrés announced via Instagram that he would be embarking upon a culinary adventure alongside his three daughters through his native Spain, the chef's excitement and national pride bounded off the page. "For all their lives, my daughters have heard endless stories about the people, places, and foods that shaped me as a young man," Andrés wrote in his caption. "Now I'm taking them (and you!) with me on an amazing journey across Spain where we will ... see what makes Spanish food the best in the world."

Setting aside for a moment the fact that Andrés casually awarded his home country's cuisine first place on the entire planet — despite his obvious bias, and possibly without consulting anyone — it is heartening to know that after living in America for over 30 years (per Washington Post), Andrés is just excited to go home. Plus, he gets to show his daughters, who have all grown up in the U.S., his version of Spain, through the best possible medium out there: food. (And a popular streaming service, of course.) The Washington Post says that one of Andrés' favorite expressions is "longer tables, not higher walls," indicating his desire for more human connection through food and storytelling — probably why he named his podcast "Longer Tables." No doubt the chef is delighted that his table now will extend to many more later this month, through his perfectly titled series: "José Andrés and Family in Spain" (per People).