IHOP's Pancakes Are Getting The Cereal Treatment

TikTok creators have been converting unconventional, non-miniature foods into cereal, and it's a trend that is delicious, adorable, and labor-intensive all at once, according to Insider. This movement toward shrinking regular food items and dousing them with milk kicked off with pancake cereal on the popular video-sharing app. From this tiny bowl of swimming pancakes, the trend spun into multiple iterations — tiny muffins, tiny croissants, tiny cookies, and tiny donuts, to name a few. "I can finally eat 500 pancakes without guilt," wrote one commenter on a TikTok post about pancake cereal.

Now, pancake giant IHOP is throwing its hat into the pancake cereal ring with its own collaboration with General Mills. The chain's new Mini Pancake Cereal was an attempt to reach customers in a new way, giving them other opportunities to eat IHOP wherever they may be. Boxes will be available in stores in January, per Business Wire.