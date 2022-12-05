Frozen Raspberries Are Being Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination

Recent purchasers of frozen raspberries, be warned — there was a recall of the fruit that could cause sickness and potential liver infection. James Farm frozen raspberries with a "Best if used by ” date of June 14, 2024, may have been contaminated with hepatitis A. As a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of these products (via Fox 59). The disease — which causes side effects in people 15-30 days after exposure — can be contracted by consuming such contaminated foods, as well as by coming into contact with infected people (via World Health Organization).

Typically, raspberries don't have a very long shelf life — they can carry mold spores, which causes them to spoil faster. Therefore, freezing and preserving them is not uncommon, but this may have caused the most recent hepatitis A incident. Now knowing the dangers of this disease, here's how to identify a package that is potentially carrying hepatitis A.