Frozen Raspberries Are Being Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination
Recent purchasers of frozen raspberries, be warned — there was a recall of the fruit that could cause sickness and potential liver infection. James Farm frozen raspberries with a "Best if used by ” date of June 14, 2024, may have been contaminated with hepatitis A. As a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of these products (via Fox 59). The disease — which causes side effects in people 15-30 days after exposure — can be contracted by consuming such contaminated foods, as well as by coming into contact with infected people (via World Health Organization).
Typically, raspberries don't have a very long shelf life — they can carry mold spores, which causes them to spoil faster. Therefore, freezing and preserving them is not uncommon, but this may have caused the most recent hepatitis A incident. Now knowing the dangers of this disease, here's how to identify a package that is potentially carrying hepatitis A.
Customers should return contaminated products immediately
The James Farm frozen berries that are affected by this recall were sold in 2/5-pound bags per 10-pound carton. Their UPC code is 76069501010, and their lot code is CO 22-165.
Additionally, these berries are marked as a "product of Chile." They may have made their way into Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Once identifying a contaminated package, customers can return their purchase to stores for a full refund or can opt to throw away the bag completely.
If some of the berries from the bag were already eaten, it is advised that you call your healthcare provider immediately. Although some people only have mild reactions to hepatitis A, in some cases, exposure can be severe (via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). According to Fox 59, the FDA is actively working on a method to streamline the process of checking berry quality so that future outbreaks can be prevented.