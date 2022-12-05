Alton Brown Predicts That Dry Aged Fish Will Be The Dish Of 2023

There are some food buzzwords that we hear a lot, but don't always understand until we dig a little deeper. Sure, we've heard of Wagyu beef, but just hearing the name didn't teach us anything about, for instance, the difference between Kobe beef and Wagyu beef. The same goes for the phrase "dry-aged." It seems pretty self-explanatory (and at the end of the day, it is), but if you are a little skeeved out about the thought of aging meat, then "dry-aged beef" could sound scary at first. But these days, dry-aged beef is a well-known, prized preparation of meat at steakhouses and butchers shops alike. So could the same someday be the case for dry-aged ... fish? Alton Brown thinks so.

It's the time of year when everyone starts trying to predict what the food trends of the next year will be, and Alton Brown himself hopped on Twitter to join the conversation. Brown dropped what he called a "#CulinaryTruth," saying "dry aged fish will be the 'it' dish of 2023." But his Twitter replies didn't seem so certain. "Don't put that evil out there, Alton," said one user. "A wedge of mouthwatering hardtack would really round out the meal," joked another person.

Some commenters seemed to think that Brown was joking, but it turns out, he's on to something — and he's not the only person predicting that the dry-aged fish trend on the rise.