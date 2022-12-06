​​Little Caesars Launches Hotline For Customers Disappointed With Detroit-Style Pizzas

Detroit-style pizza is one of a multitude of pizza styles found across the United States. Less controversial than the endless Chicago versus New York debate, it's baked in a rectangle, cut into squares or rectangles, and looks more like a Sicilian sfincione. A light, airy dough similar to a focaccia dough forms the base and is baked in a pan coated with olive oil. The pillowy dough can support sauce, cheese, and toppings but sometimes in reverse order — toppings go on top of the dough, then cheese and sauce, also known as a 'Detroit Red Top.' Your toppings won't be burnt, and your dough won't be soggy, but you won't get a satisfyingly crisp slice of pepperoni, either. After a stint in a super hot oven, the edges and corners are a burnished, cheesy, crunchy texture that holds its own against any floppy New York slice (via Eater).

However, if you're in Denver or Miami and are craving a Detroit-style pizza, chances are wherever you order it from will be a bit disappointing. This is where the pizza chain Little Caesars wants to help you out.