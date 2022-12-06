Dove Chocolate Is Giving Away $10k To Female Entrepreneurs

Female entrepreneurs receive funding for their business endeavors 63% less often than men, according to the London School of Business. A number of reasons for this gender gap exist, including gender bias in the business industry and the differences in motivations for entrepreneurship that women can bring to the table, per OECD. Recognizing a disparity in the opportunities for female business owners, Dove Chocolate gave away three grants in 2021 to women in business in hopes of closing that gap.

Dove's InstaGrants program has helped launch multiple successful business operations, including Polipoli Farm in Maui, which uses indigenous farming practices to carry out a native approach to agriculture, and Black Girl Mathgic, a subscription program that aims to increase the confidence young black girls have in their math abilities.

Mars-owned Dove Chocolate will host the InstaGrants competition again this year, giving three women a chance to earn a $10,000 grant, per PR Newswire.