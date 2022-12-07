Gordon Ramsay Just Won A YouTube Streamy Award
Gordon Ramsay has won many awards over his career including 7 currently held Michelin stars and an OBE appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II. For his television appearances, he has been nominated and won awards such as a Primetime Emmy and a BAFTA amongst others, per IMDb. He has had an online presence on YouTube since 2006 and has ammassed 19 million followers. His foray into the world of the short-video world on TikTok is a more recent development but his following has surpassed his YouTube followers and stands at 35 million.
Both video platforms have shown a different side of the chef who is known for being irate and hard on contestants in shows such as "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef". According to People, Chef Ramsay believes social media is a positive addition to the hospitality industry. "It's a part of the culinary scene now that has been so exciting," he said. He added that he enjoyed the immediate feedback that the internet was able to provide instead of waiting weeks to see reviews published in traditional media. "I love the exposure that social media brings to culinary because it's a great way of staying on your toes,' he said. Perhaps it is his thorough embrace of internet culture that saw him nominated for a Streamy Award in the Crossover category.
And the winner is...
A relative newcomer in terms of award shows, The Streamys — broadcast exclusively on YouTube — "honors excellence in online video and the creators behind it in over forty-five awards categories." 2022 marks the 12th annual award show, which occurred live on December 4.
According to The Streamys, the Crossover category is awarded for a "public figure embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices." Others nominated for this award were, Post Malone, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, Hailey Rhode Bieber, and @blondebrunetteredhead consisting of Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch. The celebrity chef won the award for his YouTube video, "Gordon Ramsay Cooks up Steak, Fried rice and Fried Eggs in Under 10 Minutes!" The video features a show he calls "Ramsay in 10" in which the chef aims to show audiences how to cook a delicious meal within a short time frame. The video was uploaded to YouTube over 10 months ago and attracted over 2.6 million views.
While he was unable to be at the live Streamys event, Ramsay sent through a recording which was posted to the event's Twitter page saying, "A big thank you for the Streamys. Honestly, I'm so f***ing happy."