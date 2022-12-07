Gordon Ramsay Just Won A YouTube Streamy Award

Gordon Ramsay has won many awards over his career including 7 currently held Michelin stars and an OBE appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II. For his television appearances, he has been nominated and won awards such as a Primetime Emmy and a BAFTA amongst others, per IMDb. He has had an online presence on YouTube since 2006 and has ammassed 19 million followers. His foray into the world of the short-video world on TikTok is a more recent development but his following has surpassed his YouTube followers and stands at 35 million.

Both video platforms have shown a different side of the chef who is known for being irate and hard on contestants in shows such as "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef". According to People, Chef Ramsay believes social media is a positive addition to the hospitality industry. "It's a part of the culinary scene now that has been so exciting," he said. He added that he enjoyed the immediate feedback that the internet was able to provide instead of waiting weeks to see reviews published in traditional media. "I love the exposure that social media brings to culinary because it's a great way of staying on your toes,' he said. Perhaps it is his thorough embrace of internet culture that saw him nominated for a Streamy Award in the Crossover category.