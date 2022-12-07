Applebee's Workers Set To Strike After Demanding Higher Wages

Workers at Applebee's locations in New York and Chicago are going on strike, protesting low wages, racial discrimination, wage theft, and harassment on Wednesday, according to a press release from One Fair Wage. The company's shareholders as well as multiple advocacy groups are in favor of workers taking legal action against their employer because it simply hasn't kept up with the needs of its staff.

Issues like understaffing and insufficient pay have caused Applebee's team members to quit en masse. Non-profit organization One Fair Wage, which tracked where the restaurant chain increased pay, found that wages had gone up in predominantly white areas, while locations in black communities maintain a sub-minimum wage rate that goes as low as $2.13 for workers who earn tips. President of One Fair Wage Saru Jayaraman said that Applebees risks losing its staff and landing on the wrong side of history if it continues on its current track. "Bucking the nationwide trend in which responsible small business owners are increasing wages to attract workers and begin to address the historically monumental wage inequality in our nation, companies like Applebee's have continued to resist actually raising wages despite their own massive staffing crisis."

Color of Change, a civil rights nonprofit, also submitted a letter to Applebees, along with shareholders who hold $10 billion in investments.