Reddit Can't Get Over The Awkwardness On Snack Vs. Chef Season 1

This week, one user made a post on the subreddit r/NetflixBestOf asking other users to discuss the new Netflix show "Snack Vs. Chef." The comments poured in: The original poster (OP) voiced their thoughts first, writing, " ... I really, really wanted to love this ... Unfortunately I think Netflix has managed to create the most awkward cooking competition series in history." OP continues by saying it seemed like the chefs didn't have nearly enough time to properly complete the challenges. They also thought the judges were too negative, and the hosts, who are comedians, made awkward jokes that didn't land. Other Redditors seemed to agree with OP, commenting things like "The hosts just don't fit the show" and "[T]he judges and 'comedian' [hosts] are cringe and the endless failure makes it even worse."

However, the Redditor liked the show's concept and praised the contestants themselves, saying that they were "incredibly talented" and felt "like a lot of them could have nailed the challenges" if they had more time to complete them. Other users in the comments felt similarly positive about the show's concept. More reviews for the first season of "Snack Vs. Chef" were left on Rotten Tomatoes, and they pretty much mimicked those on Reddit. One user said, "I gave it a 3.5 [out of 5] solely because the two hosts are terrible. They are not funny and really have no purpose in the show."