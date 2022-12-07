Reddit Can't Get Over The Awkwardness On Snack Vs. Chef Season 1
It seems that baking competition shows are more prevalent than ever. The most obvious example is "Great British Baking Show," which has become uber popular for its heartwarming moments and wholesome contestants that aren't afraid to help each other out even though they're competing for the same prize, per BBC. Other popular baking shows include "Nailed It!," "Baking Impossible," "Junior Baking Show," and "Is It Cake?" (via Netflix). Now, Netflix has a new baking show called "Snack Vs. Chef," where 12 chefs compete with each other for $50,000 by attempting to remake popular snacks and creating their own unique snacks inspired by classic ones, according to Netflix.
Throughout the eight-episode season, contestants can be seen recreating Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Oreos, Pringles, Kit Kat bars, Lay's chips, Gushers, and Ho Hos. The show premiered on Netflix on November 30, 2022 and is hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, with Helen Park and Ali Bouzari as the two judges (via IMDB). While the show is relatively new, there are already plenty of thoughts and opinions about the first season of "Snack Vs. Chef" floating around the internet, particularly on Reddit. Here's what everyone is saying about the new show.
Snack Vs. Chef apparently has some cringey moments
This week, one user made a post on the subreddit r/NetflixBestOf asking other users to discuss the new Netflix show "Snack Vs. Chef." The comments poured in: The original poster (OP) voiced their thoughts first, writing, " ... I really, really wanted to love this ... Unfortunately I think Netflix has managed to create the most awkward cooking competition series in history." OP continues by saying it seemed like the chefs didn't have nearly enough time to properly complete the challenges. They also thought the judges were too negative, and the hosts, who are comedians, made awkward jokes that didn't land. Other Redditors seemed to agree with OP, commenting things like "The hosts just don't fit the show" and "[T]he judges and 'comedian' [hosts] are cringe and the endless failure makes it even worse."
However, the Redditor liked the show's concept and praised the contestants themselves, saying that they were "incredibly talented" and felt "like a lot of them could have nailed the challenges" if they had more time to complete them. Other users in the comments felt similarly positive about the show's concept. More reviews for the first season of "Snack Vs. Chef" were left on Rotten Tomatoes, and they pretty much mimicked those on Reddit. One user said, "I gave it a 3.5 [out of 5] solely because the two hosts are terrible. They are not funny and really have no purpose in the show."