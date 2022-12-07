Reddit Can't Get Over The Awkwardness On Snack Vs. Chef Season 1

It seems that baking competition shows are more prevalent than ever. The most obvious example is "Great British Baking Show," which has become uber popular for its heartwarming moments and wholesome contestants that aren't afraid to help each other out even though they're competing for the same prize, per BBC. Other popular baking shows include "Nailed It!," "Baking Impossible," "Junior Baking Show," and "Is It Cake?" (via Netflix). Now, Netflix has a new baking show called "Snack Vs. Chef," where 12 chefs compete with each other for $50,000 by attempting to remake popular snacks and creating their own unique snacks inspired by classic ones, according to Netflix.

Throughout the eight-episode season, contestants can be seen recreating Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Oreos, Pringles, Kit Kat bars, Lay's chips, Gushers, and Ho Hos. The show premiered on Netflix on November 30, 2022 and is hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, with Helen Park and Ali Bouzari as the two judges (via IMDB). While the show is relatively new, there are already plenty of thoughts and opinions about the first season of "Snack Vs. Chef" floating around the internet, particularly on Reddit. Here's what everyone is saying about the new show.