How Did Marshmallows End Up On Sweet Potatoes?

With 5 grams of sugar, or a little more than a teaspoon, in every medium-sized sweet potato, they certainly earn the name. But that hasn't stopped Americans from finding ways to make the orange tuber an even more sweet part of their diet. It's a longstanding tradition, with "American Cookery," a 1796 cookbook, including a recipe for a really sweet "potato pudding." The recipe called for a pound of mashed sweet potatoes and a half-pound of sugar, along with butter, milk, nutmeg, and eggs. A century later, per Mental Floss, the fascination with making sweet potatoes even sweeter was continuing, as the first edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook from 1896 included "a recipe for glazed or candied sweet potatoes."

So maybe it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that, in the search for ways to make sweet potato dishes even sweeter, Americans would — just a generation or so later after the publication of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook — turn to what was then a newfangled confection to get the job done. That new confection was the marshmallow, a mass-produced descendant of the sweet dietary and medicinal preparation from the root of the marshmallow plant, a flowering plant initially found in marshy areas of western Europe and northern Africa and used for millennia that today also grows in North America. And that is how Thanksgiving tables across the country — or many of them, anyway — would come to include sweet potato casserole topped with browned marshmallows.