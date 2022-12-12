GBBO Winner Nadiya Hussain's Mom Thinks It Would Have Been 'Great' If Her Brother Had Actually Won

Nadiya Hussain recounted the story of how her mother said, "It would've been so great if [her] brother won Bake Off" when speaking on the December 9 episode of the Table Manners podcast. During the finale episode, when Hussain presented her cake to her family (which included her parents and her brother Tamal), she was slightly leery of what her mother would say. The cake was nice, but "Tamal's is a bit better," was her mother's judgment. During the car ride home, Hussain's mother lamented the fact that Tamal didn't win "The Great British Baking Show."

And it's not the first time Hussain's mother has turned her nose up at her daughter's cooking. When speaking with Off the Menu podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Hussain said that her mother is judgmental and doesn't like what she makes because it's too British and needs "modifying." Often Hussain will get a call from a sibling complimenting the meal because her mother gave it to them instead of eating it herself. "She will [either give it away] or take the English out of it and make it Bengali. Even if I make some bread, she's like, 'This is too English for me,'" Hussain said. It's nice to know that our mothers can remind us we're still just regular people, star baker or not.