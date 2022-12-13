Uber Eats Most Popular 2022 Delivery Combo Was A Burrito And Cheese

Uber Eats is growing more and more prevalent in society, and as a result, it's revealing some pretty interesting trends in eating habits on the whole. The company puts out a "Cravings Report" every year, which spells out preferences like what the most popular cuisines, items, and pairings are. In the 2021 report, for example, the most popular cuisine delivered by the service was Mexican, not terribly surprising now that there are so many fast-casual Mexican joints to choose from, like Chipotle, Moe's, Willy's, and more. However, not a single Mexican dish landed on the list of Uber Eats' most-ordered items last year.

In 2021 Uber Eats enjoyed a revenue of $8.3 billion, which was a 72% increase from the year before, says Business of Apps. It's also the most popular such service around the world, thanks to its ever-expanding user base of 81+ million people. The Mexican arm of Uber Eats, however, is but a fraction of the overall industry, which in the U.S. is worth around $77 billion, per IBIS World. So it shouldn't surprise anyone really that the 2022 Cravings Report saw an even greater Mexican food representation than in years past.