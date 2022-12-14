Customers Are Worried Starbucks Is Running Out Of Peppermint

Businesses and their customers are no strangers to supply shortages. The pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues, including labor shortages, have made sourcing and delivering ingredients difficult, leading to higher prices and frustrated customers. As recently as November 2022, fast food chains Chick-Fil-A and Panera were warning customers of likely lettuce shortages due to lowered supply. Taco Bell's mobile app customers were warned about potential shortages with a banner in the app, and Subway gave a heads-up to its customers, telling them that there might not be lettuce at the store, per Insider. The lettuce supply chain is in a tizzy for several reasons, including diseased crops, drought in California, and the fact that farmers reallocated farmland and grew less lettuce. All of this drives the price of lettuce up and decreases supplies.

Shortages can be attributed to a few things like increased demand versus lowered supply, all made worse by the highest inflation since 1981, according to ABC News. Restaurants deal with the problems by raising prices, offering substitutions, having supply backups, and being open and honest about shortages and prices, per DoorDash. No one is immune, and it's not surprising that the holidays lead to more shortages, especially of popular, seasonal ingredients.