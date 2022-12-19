Food Network Fans Told Mashed Which Personality They Would Like To Have Dinner With- Exclusive Survey

Cooking shows are as old as television itself, according to The Guardian, and chefs have chased celebrity status since the 17th century, per The Brag. When televisions began appearing in homes across the world, the celebrity chef circuit underwent an evolution. Before the advent of television, recipes were largely circulated in books, and chefs were admired for their knowledge. Once TVs cropped up, chefs had to be personable and entertaining as well to keep viewers interested in tuning in for each show.

Julia Child embodies what it meant to be a celebrity chef in the early days of television because she was both respected for her culinary abilities and kept audiences in rapture because of her captivating persona on camera.

The Food Network has connected kitchens to celebrity chefs since the 1990s, Yahoo! Finance reported. This platform has enabled on-screen cooking personalities to amass large followings and gain recognition as both entertainers and culinary experts. A recent Mashed exclusive survey revealed which Food Network personality fans most want to sit down with for dinner.