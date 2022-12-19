Subway And Patrick Mahomes Teamed Up For A New Chicken Sandwich

When the sandwich first launched, several customers shared their thoughts, including YouTube food reviewer @theendorsement, who described it as "one of the worst-looking subs ever in the history of the world." After taking the first bite, he complimented the hot sauce flavor and amount of chicken in the sub, but he later called it "basic" and not worth the price before rating it a 62 out of 100.

YouTuber @ZacknDad also reviewed the sandwich, to which he added banana peppers and other veggies. The banana pepper and hot sauce combo was the dominant flavor for him, which he enjoyed, but he said it masked the chicken taste. His overall flavor rating? A 7 out of 10.

In the original Instagram post, there weren't many positive comments about the three-ingredient sandwich, but the post still collected more than 4,400 likes. Although it seems unlikely that this sub will go down as one of the top sandwiches Subway has ever offered, it's definitely piqued the curiosity of many fans, based on those likes.

Subway's No-Look Chicken by Patrick Mahomes is available at participating Subway locations for a limited time, according to Chew Boom. And remember, it's part of the restaurant's secret Vault menu, so you can't order it in person.