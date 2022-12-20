The McDonald's Happy Meal Wall Is Zapping Instagram With Nostalgia

They don't call it a Happy Meal for nothing. McDonald's has been making kids and adults smile with its little boxed meals and toys since 1979, according to Quality Logo Products, Inc. You probably have vivid memories of the anticipation you experienced as a child when you opened the box to see which toy you got. Remember the joy of getting the one you wanted ... and the disappointment of getting the one you didn't?

For many kids, the toy is the best part of the package, but interestingly, the first Happy Meal didn't contain a toy at all. It came with stencils, wrist wallets, bracelets, puzzles, erasers, or spinning tops. The cool toys that were worthy of collecting didn't make an appearance until 1983, when McDonald's partnered with Mattel to offer Hot Wheels and Barbie toys.

The branded toys continued over the next few decades. We all had our favorites, didn't we? McDonald's knows this all too well and has been taking fans down memory lane with an Instagram video tour of the nostalgic Happy Meal toy wall display.