Popeyes' BOGO Has A Free Chicken Sandwich For You Before The New Year

With the last week of the year in sight, the most wonderful time of the year is fully upon us. While the holidays can certainly be wonderful, they can also be stressful for many reasons. Buying food in bulk for your entire extended family, purchasing outfits and tickets for festive events, and spending exorbitant amounts on holiday gifts can put a large dent in anyone's wallet. According to a Regions Next Step survey, 42% of Americans connote the majority of their holiday stress with shelling out money (via Business Wire).

Thankfully, a lot of chains are making the blow of holiday spending a little less burdensome by giving customers a few gifts of their own. Pizza Hut is offering customers its Triple Treat Box, which includes a gift-wrapped package including two medium pizzas, each with one topping of your choice, 10 Cinnabon mini rolls, and five breadsticks (via Eat This, Not That). Burger King is hosting 12 days of festivities with a different deal every day from December 6 to 17. Meanwhile, Popeyes has a current BOGO chicken sandwich deal that you might also want to keep on your radar.