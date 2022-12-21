The Best Canadian Whiskies To Drink In 2022

Nothing warms a soul in the winter quite as effectively as a glass of whiskey. When snow inches are turning into snow drifts, there's no place better to be than on the couch with a book in one hand and a couple ounces of rye in the other. Typically, whiskey fans don't limit the spirit to specific years, but as winter closes out 2022, it's a great time to recount the best Canadian whiskies of the moment.

There are a number of factors that make Canadian whiskey (they drop the "e" up north; so will we from here on out) distinct from its American counterparts. Those in the Great White North typically ferment and age the grains in their blended whiskies separately, then blend right before bottling — bourbon and American whiskeys, conversely, usually blend before fermentation and aging. Reflecting on the process in 2020, a whisky expert observed that the Canadian stuff, contrary to popular belief, is not made predominantly with rye. As noted by Redhead Oak Barrels in a 2013 breakdown, the Canadian version of the spirit is both lighter and notably smoother.