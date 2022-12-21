The Reality Behind Emily In Paris' Chez Lavaux Restaurant

The hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris," starring Lily Collins, just released Season 3 on December 21 (per Insider), depicting an American who deals with the culture shock when she goes to work at her firm's French locale. The show has proved popular with a worldwide audience, especially with flight attendants, according to Cheatsheet. While the show has been critiqued for showcasing too many bad stereotypes, many can't deny that other elements of the show are appealing, such as Emily's romantic predicaments, her struggles to fit in with her French contemporaries, and the various dreamy Parisian filming locations.

Emily's chosen neighborhood happens to be in the "fifth arrondissement, on the Left Bank of the Seine," per Time Out. This locale is also known as the Latin Quarter and features Roman ruins, some of which have been there for over 2,000 years, according to Snippets of Paris. This may well be the romantic Paris you imagined amongst the narrow cobble-stoned streets featuring plenty of cafés with terraces.

Amongst one of the locations used most often in this area is French restaurant "Chez Lavaux," where a neighbor and romantic interest of Emily's, Gabriel (actor Lucas Bravo), works as a chef. While the eatery's name is fictional, the facade is that of Italian restaurant Terra Nera located at 18, rue des Fossés Saint-Jacques, Paris. That's not the only difference.