Joanna Gaines Is 'Grateful' For Her Recent Surgery

In a recent Instagram post, Joanna Gaines gave her followers an update on her health. The Waco resident recently had surgery for a long-time back injury she's had since high school (via Page Six). "I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading — basically a basket toss turned back injury, and I've been dealing with it ever since," Gaines explained in an Instagram post.

Gaines revealed how the same injury caused her to miss her second date with her now-husband. "I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times, and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season." Even though Gaines is missing the most wonderful time of the year at home, she found the silver lining. "I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still," she shared.

Even in past years, one of Gaines' favorite parts about the holidays is reminiscing. Her family decorates their tree with ornaments of sentimental value, some of which include ornaments made by her kids. "While the Popsicle-stick picture frames have cracked over the years, and the photos within them have faded — it only makes me love them all the more," Gaines wrote in an essay in "Magnolia Journal" (via Taste of Home).