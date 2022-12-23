The McDonald's 'Nothing Burger' Has The Internet In Shambles

When you have a food delivery app that allows you to customize your meal, and you combine it with someone fueled by "what if" questions, well, a "nothing burger" is inevitable. For those of you who aren't familiar with the McDonald's app, it allows you to purchase certain menu items with the option to customize the toppings.

So, for example, you can order a Double Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and either add it to your bag as it's pictured, or you can select the "Customize" button. This option allows you to change the amount of every ingredient that's included in the burger, from the lettuce to the salt to the beef patty. "None" and "0" are among the choices for many of these items.

You know where this is going, don't you? Apparently, a man decided to have some fun with the customization feature when he placed an order for a McDonald's cheeseburger via Doordash, which he later called a "nothing burger." He shared the experience on his Twitter page, including what he received. The tweet has received more than 17 million views so far.