Egg Prices May Have Peaked But Supply Is Still An Issue

The price of eggs is still at an all-time high — and it's not solely due to dwindling supply caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although the cost of a dozen eggs has certainly been impacted by the poultry item's increasing demand, there are other reasons for production slowdown.

Unlike milk and its popular byproducts (including cheese and ice cream), eggs have been affected by a wide-scale avian flu that has cut short the number of turkey and egg-laying hens, according to CNN Business. This, compounded by the desire for the product due to its versatility and amazing nutrient profile, has caused the price for a dozen eggs to skyrocket to as much as $5.46.

Jesse Laflamme, chief executive farmer of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, stated that, "We [Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs] have not raised our prices in response to the COVID-19 crisis," but acknowledged the general cost increase of the product in the market (via Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs). The desire to eat eggs, compounded with the uptick of energy fees and safety protocols (per CNBC), is making this popular protein all the more expensive going into a new year.