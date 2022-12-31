Hot Pockets Are The '90s Food Trend That Refuses To Go Away

If you were a kid of the '90s, you probably had your share of Hot Pockets back in the day or you still might eat them. Insider claims these frozen savory snacks hit freezers in the early '80s after brothers Paul and David Merage invented them. They were a game changer for busy moms and dads who didn't always have time to cook meals, and a favorite for their kiddos.

But unlike some food trends that waned in popularity by the end of the millennium, Hot Pockets have not only stuck around — they've evolved. Today, you can buy them with a variety of fillings, including bacon, egg, and cheese; chicken bacon ranch; four cheese pizza; and hickory ham and cheddar, to name a few. The full product lineup is available on the Hot Pockets website.

So whether you were a kid in the '90s or decades later, Hot Pockets are still very much "a thing," but why? What is it about these microwaveable turnovers that has helped keep them around, generation after generation?