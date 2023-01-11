Carl's Jr. Rekindles Wine Partnership Ahead Of A.1. Double Cheeseburger Return

The Carl's Jr. A.1. Double Cheeseburger features "two charbroiled beef patties seasoned with Canadian steak seasoning, A.1. Steak Sauce, melted Swiss cheese, onion rings and mayonnaise, served on a plain bun." The fast food chain aims to give customers a "steakhouse experience" by pairing it with a red selection from Nocking Point Wines. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the offer will be available from January 11 through to February 7 when you'll be able to purchase the wine box via Nocking Point Wines. The restaurant is also offering a deal to its rewards program members: They can receive a free A.1. Double Cheeseburger when they spend $1 or more until February 7.

Two of the three wines in the box are the 2019 Blend Your Happy red blend curated by the fast food chain and the 2020 Nocking Point Origins Pinot Noir. To give you an indication of what you might expect from the Pinot, the 2019 NP Origins is described as a dry, crisp, palate with bright acidity, and notes of cherry, cinnamon, clove, rhubarb, and dry fruit.

The Carl's Jr. alliance with Nocking Point is not the first collaboration the winery has had with well-known brands and celebrities. Amongst its repertoire are names such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jason Mamoa, All Elite Wrestling, and Fu*k Cancer.