Carl's Jr. Rekindles Wine Partnership Ahead Of A.1. Double Cheeseburger Return
Fast food and wine don't usually go hand-in-hand — perhaps with the exception of pizza and wine pairings. However, Carl's Jr. seeks to create the perfect experience of wine and burger and has done it before. The chain is also quite happy to experiment with some higher quality ingredients, as seen with the Bacon Truffle Angus Burger. With these sorts of rich flavors on your plate, you may be inclined to reach for a quality bottle of vino.
According to Forbes, back in 2019, Carl's Jr. introduced a new burger, the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger, and announced it would be partnering with Nocking Point Wines. The winery, owned by Stephen Amell of DC Comics "Arrow" fame, offered a box deal for $82 that contained a Carl's Jr. gift card and three bottles of red that complemented the burger, according to Brand Eating. Now in 2023, the fast food brand is bringing back a fan-favorite burger and another wine pairing to go with its release.
Fan favorite burger back on the Carl's Jr. menu
The Carl's Jr. A.1. Double Cheeseburger features "two charbroiled beef patties seasoned with Canadian steak seasoning, A.1. Steak Sauce, melted Swiss cheese, onion rings and mayonnaise, served on a plain bun." The fast food chain aims to give customers a "steakhouse experience" by pairing it with a red selection from Nocking Point Wines. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the offer will be available from January 11 through to February 7 when you'll be able to purchase the wine box via Nocking Point Wines. The restaurant is also offering a deal to its rewards program members: They can receive a free A.1. Double Cheeseburger when they spend $1 or more until February 7.
Two of the three wines in the box are the 2019 Blend Your Happy red blend curated by the fast food chain and the 2020 Nocking Point Origins Pinot Noir. To give you an indication of what you might expect from the Pinot, the 2019 NP Origins is described as a dry, crisp, palate with bright acidity, and notes of cherry, cinnamon, clove, rhubarb, and dry fruit.
The Carl's Jr. alliance with Nocking Point is not the first collaboration the winery has had with well-known brands and celebrities. Amongst its repertoire are names such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jason Mamoa, All Elite Wrestling, and Fu*k Cancer.