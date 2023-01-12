Sommer Sellers Tells Us What It's Really Like Competing On Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on being on this season of "Hell's Kitchen." What made you want to be on the show, and what was the audition process like?

I've always been a fan of the show, and I've always been inspired by it. Before I started cooking — before I started my real job in the kitchen — I watched the show to prepare me [for] what I was to expect working on the line. The audition process was a very long one. It lasted four months, and it was constant casting videos, meetings, and psych evaluations. It was a lot.

Wow — I didn't realize it was four months. That is a long time.

It really is, and you never know if you're going to be on the show until right before we start filming.

What did it feel like when you were told you would be on the newest season?

I was so excited. I couldn't believe it, but I was stressed out because I'm like, "Okay, this is a big deal. I have to prepare myself. I'm about to meet Gordon Ramsay. I have to get my stuff together." It doesn't feel real. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and to be one of the people that get to experience it, it's such an amazing feeling.

How has your upbringing influenced your own cooking style, and what do you think makes it unique compared to the other contestants on the show?

My mother was born in Jamaica, and I grew up eating a lot of Caribbean foods because of that. My father's side of the family [is] from the South, so I also grew up eating a lot of comfort foods. My cooking style is a mixture of both of those things, and I feel like that sets me apart from the other contestants because you don't see that a lot.

That's very true. When you made your version of tacos that featured jerk chicken and mango salsa, Gordon Ramsay said the spice of it was "spot on." What was it like to receive that type of compliment from him?

It felt amazing, especially at this point in the competition. In the beginning, I tried to make a stewed salmon. He didn't enjoy it that much, and I scored a one for my signature dish. This time, I wanted to redeem myself and show him, "Listen, I can show you how to make my cuisine, and I could make it right for you." I was really happy.