The Taco Bell Rat Poisoning Saga Just Took An Interesting Turn

A recent incident at one Colorado Taco Bell that resulted in a man being hospitalized after consuming a burrito from the locale has now gotten even more complicated.

According to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the problem started on January 15 at around 1 p.m. when a customer used the drive-thru to order "several soft tacos" and a soda. When he approached the collection window, he was told that they could not provide him with his soda due to the machine being out of order. He asked for a burrito as a replacement and things escalated when he was told the staff was unable to comply with his request. After further argument and the incident being reported to the police, he was provided with the food item.

That same day, authorities were called again to a local hospital where staff had been informed that a man admitted to the hospital had become ill after eating food from Taco Bell. The patient — determined to be the same man from the earlier incident — told the attending officers that he had taken a bite of one of the tacos at around 7 p.m. and "immediately felt a burning in his mouth and began to vomit." He took the food with him to the hospital and the officers identified a "greenish-gray substance in the taco," which the Arapahoe Sherriff's Office says was later lab-tested and identified as rat poison (which is indeed commonly green in color, according to This Old House).