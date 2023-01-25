The Disturbing Reason Behind This Major Chick-Fil-A Lawsuit

If you've ever had a private conversation about something — say ice cream – and suddenly you see ads for ice cream popping up on your social media feed, you may have wondered what device is listening in. According to Norton, your devices such as your phone and Alexa are legally listening to you. It's their job to do so. In the same way, many websites have code that collects data about a user's viewing habits. Embedded code snippets can give essential marketing information to companies to determine the most popular demographics, target markets, how long people are spending on sites, what location they're in, and so on. This is all legal ground at a federal level, per The New York Times.

However, according to Gizmodo, a law that came into being in 1988 known as the "Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA)" prohibits companies from collecting information on your viewing habits. This means that the videos on the Chick-Fil-A website evergreenhills.com that collect viewer information and provide it to Meta are possibly in violation of this law. While it doesn't collect personal information such as names and addresses, it is able to collect enough information that can provide targeted ads on social media.

This particular lawsuit, which was filed Sunday, could be the gateway to similar legal issues for other websites that also show videos and collect information from viewers, per Gizmodo.