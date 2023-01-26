Jason Segel Fell Accidentally In Love With An Ice Cream Shop Slogan

Jason Segel learned first hand how friendly and helpful customer service goes a long way in developing rapport with customers and building loyalty. According to Zendesk Blog, 83% of people view customer service as a deciding factor in what businesses they choose to patronize. And, the positive impact of projecting a friendly face to the public is matched by the damage caused when customers have negative interactions with representatives of the brand. About half of all customers will opt to shop elsewhere after a single bad experience.

In the restaurant business, critical encounters begin as soon as the customer walks through the door — often with a greeting — and don't end until they leave, hopefully feeling satisfied. With platforms like Yelp! and TripAdvisor, it doesn't matter if your food is superior to the competition because just one bad review will announce to the world that the service isn't up to snuff, 7Shifts reported.

Segel's exchange with an employee serving ice cream is an example of how the best customer service can keep customers coming back for more.