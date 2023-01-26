Kroger Has Its Eye On A Seafood Snacking Boom In 2023

Kroger listed a host of predictions about what food trends will take over in grocery stores in 2023, according to a press release. While climate neutrality and sustainability took center stage of the trends in 2022, per Cozymeal, the trends that Kroger predicts have an essence of togetherness and celebration of a world that's less rife with concerns about COVID-19.

The National Library of Medicine reported that the pandemic drove people back into their homes for eating to abide by safety precautions. In the press release, Kroger's senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer Stuart Aitken said, "Customers not only learned to cook during the pandemic, they grew to love it. In 2023, cooking at home remains a mainstay with customers gathering together to celebrate time lost and save money as inflation moderates."

One prediction includes the booming of universal favorites like cheese, cheesecake, and salt and pepper-flavored items. Kroger also predicts that items that are geared toward hosting will be big. Another food trend that's about to take over in 2023, Kroger says, is the addition of special elements to meals made at home — particularly seafood.