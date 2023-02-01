Burger King Thailand Just Dropped A Hershey's Chocolate Burger

There's a long list of interesting avant-garde burgers and burritos (yes, you read that correctly) in Burger King history. The Halloween Whopper completely flopped as CBS News reported the burger turning people's poop green –– definitely a stain on The King's good name. Then there was the Whopperito, which Business Insider dubbed a "hamburger-burrito hybrid," made a strong impression on its audience as a small but mighty cohort of Whopperito diehards are still petitioning for the chain to bring it back. Burger King always has something to keep its customers on their toes.

Both Burger King's marketing department and its research and development department certainly have their work cut out for them as they each seem to top themselves when it comes to experimental releases. The chain recently went viral for its catchy assortment of Whopper commercials that have the internet in shambles (via YouTube). However, the burger giant is going viral once more for introducing a controversial kind of burger to southeast Asia.