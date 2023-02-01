Hellman's Mayo Pairs Up With Hamm And Brie For A Super Bowl Spot

It's safe to say that most Americans (and some people around the world) are familiar with the Super Bowl. The annual televised event is so popular that about an estimated 208 million people tuned in to watch Super Bowl LVI in 2022, per the National Football League (NFL). The first Super Bowl was held on January 15, 1967 in Los Angeles, California, with the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out on the field (via ESPN). This year's Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in the big game, according to the NFL.

In addition to Super Bowl 2023 food freebies and deals, it's also common for various companies to create special commercials just for the huge event. While there are a few serious commercials, most companies take a humorous approach to the extra publicity. Amazon, for example, shared a hilarious commercial that aired during the Super Bowl LII and played into the hypothetical situation where Amazon's Alexa "loses" its voice, leaving a few famous replacement voices to fill in, including Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, and Sir Anthony Hopkins, per YouTube. Now, Hellmann's is teasing its Super Bowl LVII commercial, and the company has teamed up with some funny celebrities.