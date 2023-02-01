Hellman's Mayo Pairs Up With Hamm And Brie For A Super Bowl Spot
It's safe to say that most Americans (and some people around the world) are familiar with the Super Bowl. The annual televised event is so popular that about an estimated 208 million people tuned in to watch Super Bowl LVI in 2022, per the National Football League (NFL). The first Super Bowl was held on January 15, 1967 in Los Angeles, California, with the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out on the field (via ESPN). This year's Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in the big game, according to the NFL.
In addition to Super Bowl 2023 food freebies and deals, it's also common for various companies to create special commercials just for the huge event. While there are a few serious commercials, most companies take a humorous approach to the extra publicity. Amazon, for example, shared a hilarious commercial that aired during the Super Bowl LII and played into the hypothetical situation where Amazon's Alexa "loses" its voice, leaving a few famous replacement voices to fill in, including Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, and Sir Anthony Hopkins, per YouTube. Now, Hellmann's is teasing its Super Bowl LVII commercial, and the company has teamed up with some funny celebrities.
Brie Larson and Jon Hamm are stuck inside a huge refrigerator
In the teaser for Hellmann's Super Bowl LVII commercial, actors Brie Larson and Jon Hamm appear to be stuck inside of a huge refrigerator, circling around a large jar of Hellmann's mayonnaise in the dark to find each other, per YouTube. While the teaser is a measly 15 seconds long, the full 30-second commercial will air during the event on February 12, along with the explanation as to why the actors are there in the first place, according to a press release. The company was inspired to enlist the help of Larson and Hamm due to their food-related names, Brie and Hamm.
Hellmann's offered a bit more insight into the topic of the company's Super Bowl LVII commercial, revealing that the "important issue of food waste at home" will be the focus. Interestingly, the Super Bowl is one of the days with the largest amount of food waste in the United States, with Thanksgiving being the day with the most food waste annually. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) estimates that about 400 pounds of food are thrown away each year per person, and 95% of that food goes to landfills, sadly. Additionally, of all the food in the U.S., about 40% of it remains uneaten. To get a head start on Hellmann's call to action, you can do your part with these tips for reducing food waste.