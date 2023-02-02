The Six-Year-Old Kid That Ordered $1,000 Worth Of Grubhub

If you're a parent, you know how often your kids ask to play on your phone. Whether playing games, watching videos on YouTube, or learning with one of the many learning apps available, typically you're not worried about them doing any online shopping. According to NPR, kids make more impulsive (and sometimes, hard to believe) purchases than you'd think! A couple examples of kids making unexpected purchases without parental consent would be an 11-year-old purchasing a $1,000 bar exam review app, a 14-month-old purchasing a vintage car (luckily it was only $225 because it needed a bit of fixing up), and even one five-year-old spending $2,570 on in-app purchases while playing on their iPad, obtaining items such as virtual food and in-game currency. Is boarding school still an option?

Usually when kids ask to play on your phone, they're wanting to play games, not order $1,000 worth of food from Grubhub, which is exactly what happened to one Michigan family. Per WSILTV, orders began flooding the family's doorstep at around 9 p.m., much like how owls kept trying to deliver letters to Harry Potter's house. You may be wondering just how much food was ordered, and well, it's a doozy.