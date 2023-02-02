The Six-Year-Old Kid That Ordered $1,000 Worth Of Grubhub
If you're a parent, you know how often your kids ask to play on your phone. Whether playing games, watching videos on YouTube, or learning with one of the many learning apps available, typically you're not worried about them doing any online shopping. According to NPR, kids make more impulsive (and sometimes, hard to believe) purchases than you'd think! A couple examples of kids making unexpected purchases without parental consent would be an 11-year-old purchasing a $1,000 bar exam review app, a 14-month-old purchasing a vintage car (luckily it was only $225 because it needed a bit of fixing up), and even one five-year-old spending $2,570 on in-app purchases while playing on their iPad, obtaining items such as virtual food and in-game currency. Is boarding school still an option?
Usually when kids ask to play on your phone, they're wanting to play games, not order $1,000 worth of food from Grubhub, which is exactly what happened to one Michigan family. Per WSILTV, orders began flooding the family's doorstep at around 9 p.m., much like how owls kept trying to deliver letters to Harry Potter's house. You may be wondering just how much food was ordered, and well, it's a doozy.
Is it too late to cancel the order?
Unfortunately for Keith Stonehouse, his six-year-old son Mason decided to make his own buffet of jumbo shrimp, shawarma sandwiches, boatloads of ice cream, and much more. Per Good Morning America, Mason ordered from several eateries such as Happy's Pizza, Leo's Coney Island, and even a local Shawarma restaurant. At least he isn't picky. If you're worried about the food going to waste, you'll be relieved to hear the incident happened to a generous family, as they gave much of the food to neighbors and stored the rest as leftovers.
One of the only humorous moments during this whole ordeal was when Keith went to speak to his son to figure the situation out. Keith was explaining to Mason that his actions were not good at all when Mason put his hand up and stopped his dad from speaking, asking him, "Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?" You have to applaud the parenting skills of Keith and his wife Kristin, however. Instead of going into a fit of rage that would potentially traumatize little Mason, they instead took a coin out of their son's piggy bank for each item he purchased (a coin for the fries, a coin for the shrimp, etc.) to teach their son a lesson in money management (via WSILTV). Not every parent would be so level-headed!